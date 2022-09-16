DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) Now Covered by Analysts at Macquarie

Macquarie began coverage on shares of DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of DoubleDown Interactive from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

DoubleDown Interactive Stock Down 4.7 %

DoubleDown Interactive stock opened at $9.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.84 and a 200-day moving average of $10.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. DoubleDown Interactive has a twelve month low of $8.31 and a twelve month high of $17.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.16 million and a PE ratio of 18.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoubleDown Interactive

DoubleDown Interactive Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in DoubleDown Interactive stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. ( NASDAQ:DDI Get Rating ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000. 9.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web-based platforms for casual players in South Korea. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and Undead World: Hero Survival games. Its games are primarily distributed, marketed, and promoted through third party platform providers.

