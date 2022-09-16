DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) Now Covered by Analysts at Macquarie

Macquarie began coverage on shares of DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of DoubleDown Interactive from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.
DoubleDown Interactive Stock Down 4.7 %
DoubleDown Interactive stock opened at $9.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.84 and a 200-day moving average of $10.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. DoubleDown Interactive has a twelve month low of $8.31 and a twelve month high of $17.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.16 million and a PE ratio of 18.32.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoubleDown Interactive
DoubleDown Interactive Company Profile
DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web-based platforms for casual players in South Korea. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and Undead World: Hero Survival games. Its games are primarily distributed, marketed, and promoted through third party platform providers.
