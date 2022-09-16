Marshall L. Mcrae Sells 3,021 Shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) Stock

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) Director Marshall L. Mcrae sold 3,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.44, for a total transaction of C$76,854.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$83,519.52.

Marshall L. Mcrae also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 27th, Marshall L. Mcrae sold 2,570 shares of Gibson Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.31, for a total transaction of C$62,476.70.

Gibson Energy Price Performance

Gibson Energy stock opened at C$25.09 on Friday. Gibson Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of C$21.43 and a 52-week high of C$27.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$25.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$25.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 273.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Gibson Energy ( TSE:GEI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$3.20 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Gibson Energy Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GEI. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Gibson Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Gibson Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$25.00 to C$26.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. CSFB dropped their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Gibson Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gibson Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$25.11.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

