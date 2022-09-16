Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $147.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

AXON has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com cut Axon Enterprise from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $164.22.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Axon Enterprise Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AXON opened at $120.17 on Thursday. Axon Enterprise has a 12-month low of $82.49 and a 12-month high of $209.00. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.63 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $285.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.96 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 14.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.72) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Axon Enterprise will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXON. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 230.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

About Axon Enterprise

(Get Rating)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.