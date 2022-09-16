Whitbread (LON:WTB) Given New GBX 3,500 Price Target at Barclays

Whitbread (LON:WTB – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from GBX 4,000 ($48.33) to GBX 3,500 ($42.29) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WTB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Whitbread from GBX 3,800 ($45.92) to GBX 3,170 ($38.30) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Whitbread from GBX 4,150 ($50.14) to GBX 4,100 ($49.54) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Whitbread from GBX 3,770 ($45.55) to GBX 3,910 ($47.25) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($48.33) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,710 ($44.83).

Whitbread Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of LON WTB opened at GBX 2,630 ($31.78) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,600.12 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,669.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12,642.86. Whitbread has a 52-week low of GBX 2,382 ($28.78) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,649.99 ($44.10). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.95, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Insider Transactions at Whitbread

Whitbread Company Profile

In other Whitbread news, insider Chris Kennedy bought 1,020 shares of Whitbread stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,436 ($29.43) per share, with a total value of £24,847.20 ($30,023.20).

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 841 hotels with 82,286 rooms in the United Kingdom; 10 hotels in the Middle East; and 35 hotels with 5,875 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands.

