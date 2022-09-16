Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) CFO Steven Clive Miller Sells 4,957 Shares

Sep 16th, 2022

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBYGet Rating) CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 4,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $74,850.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,499,759.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

WRBY stock opened at $14.26 on Friday. Warby Parker Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $60.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.32 and a 200 day moving average of $18.98.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBYGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). Warby Parker had a negative return on equity of 44.81% and a negative net margin of 35.47%. The company had revenue of $149.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WRBY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Warby Parker from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Warby Parker from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Warby Parker to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Warby Parker in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Warby Parker from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Warby Parker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,314,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,543 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 14,808,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,675,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405,581 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 13,404,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,091,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250,941 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,883,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,263,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,759,000 after purchasing an additional 620,709 shares in the last quarter.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

