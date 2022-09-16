Berenberg Bank Cuts Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Price Target to GBX 910

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,000 ($12.08) to GBX 910 ($11.00) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Shore Capital restated a sell rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,590 ($19.21) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,500 ($18.12) to GBX 1,400 ($16.92) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,200 ($14.50) to GBX 1,000 ($12.08) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,275 ($15.41) to GBX 1,250 ($15.10) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,551.50 ($18.75).

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

Travis Perkins Stock Performance

Shares of TPK stock opened at GBX 829.80 ($10.03) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 921.94 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,099.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.56. Travis Perkins has a one year low of GBX 795 ($9.61) and a one year high of GBX 1,770.50 ($21.39). The firm has a market cap of £1.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 770.56.

Travis Perkins Cuts Dividend

Insider Transactions at Travis Perkins

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a GBX 12.50 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Travis Perkins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.19%.

In other news, insider Nick Roberts sold 43,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 915 ($11.06), for a total transaction of £396,414.60 ($478,992.99).

Travis Perkins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through, Merchanting, and Toolstation segments. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.