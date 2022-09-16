Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) Upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy”

Citigroup upgraded shares of Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on TATE. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Tate & Lyle to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 880 ($10.63) to GBX 780 ($9.42) in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 935 ($11.30) target price on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 850 ($10.27) price target on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 876.25 ($10.59).

Shares of LON:TATE opened at GBX 719.40 ($8.69) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 778.27 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 760.21. The company has a market cap of £2.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11,876.67. Tate & Lyle has a 12 month low of GBX 624.40 ($7.54) and a 12 month high of GBX 814.90 ($9.85).

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

