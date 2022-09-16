CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at MKM Partners

MKM Partners began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

CYBR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on CyberArk Software from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com raised CyberArk Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. TheStreet cut CyberArk Software from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on CyberArk Software from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $177.79.

CYBR stock opened at $153.20 on Thursday. CyberArk Software has a twelve month low of $100.35 and a twelve month high of $201.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.73 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.77.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.07. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 15.42% and a negative net margin of 22.37%. The firm had revenue of $142.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CyberArk Software will post -3.65 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYBR. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in CyberArk Software by 200.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 42,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,386,000 after acquiring an additional 28,425 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CyberArk Software by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 246,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,657,000 after acquiring an additional 11,258 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter worth $528,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 463,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,393,000 after buying an additional 55,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

