CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at MKM Partners

MKM Partners began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBRGet Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

CYBR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on CyberArk Software from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com raised CyberArk Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. TheStreet cut CyberArk Software from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on CyberArk Software from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $177.79.

CyberArk Software Stock Up 1.1 %

CYBR stock opened at $153.20 on Thursday. CyberArk Software has a twelve month low of $100.35 and a twelve month high of $201.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.73 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.77.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBRGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.07. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 15.42% and a negative net margin of 22.37%. The firm had revenue of $142.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CyberArk Software will post -3.65 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CyberArk Software

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYBR. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in CyberArk Software by 200.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 42,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,386,000 after acquiring an additional 28,425 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CyberArk Software by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 246,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,657,000 after acquiring an additional 11,258 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter worth $528,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 463,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,393,000 after buying an additional 55,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

