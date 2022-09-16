Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF)

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Macfarlane Group Stock Performance

LON:MACF opened at GBX 105.80 ($1.28) on Thursday. Macfarlane Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 99.63 ($1.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 146 ($1.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 113.96 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 120.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £167.52 million and a P/E ratio of 1,205.56.

Macfarlane Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a GBX 0.90 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. Macfarlane Group’s payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

About Macfarlane Group

In other news, insider Ivor Gray bought 18,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 107 ($1.29) per share, with a total value of £19,959.78 ($24,117.67).

Macfarlane Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes protective packaging products to businesses. The company operates through Packaging Distribution and Manufacturing Operations segments. The Packaging Distribution segment distributes packaging materials; and supplies storage and warehousing services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Europe.

