ITM Power’s (ITM) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of ITM Power (LON:ITM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 600 ($7.25) price objective on the stock.

ITM has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of ITM Power from GBX 225 ($2.72) to GBX 185 ($2.24) and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 370 ($4.47) price target on shares of ITM Power in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ITM Power currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 472 ($5.70).

ITM Power Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of LON:ITM opened at GBX 111.14 ($1.34) on Thursday. ITM Power has a 1 year low of GBX 107.65 ($1.30) and a 1 year high of GBX 527.50 ($6.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 8.45 and a quick ratio of 7.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 196.35 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 264.88. The company has a market capitalization of £681.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.52.

ITM Power Company Profile

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

