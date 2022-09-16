IG Group (LON:IGG) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of IG Group (LON:IGG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.08) target price on shares of IG Group in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,210 ($14.62) price target on shares of IG Group in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,070 ($12.93).

Shares of IGG opened at GBX 793.50 ($9.59) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 790.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 766.82. IG Group has a one year low of GBX 646.75 ($7.81) and a one year high of GBX 883 ($10.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.74, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 860.33.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 31.24 ($0.38) per share. This is a positive change from IG Group’s previous dividend of $12.96. This represents a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. IG Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.96%.

In related news, insider Charlie Rozes sold 17,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 683 ($8.25), for a total transaction of £122,837.55 ($148,426.23). In other news, insider Charlie Rozes sold 17,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 683 ($8.25), for a total transaction of £122,837.55 ($148,426.23). Also, insider Jon Noble sold 56,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 814 ($9.84), for a total transaction of £463,963.72 ($560,613.48).

IG Group Holdings plc engages in the online trading business worldwide. The company offers over-the-counter (OTC) leveraged derivatives, which include CFD (contracts for difference) that enable traders to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, as well as access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits, and negative-balance protection; and spread bets and options.

