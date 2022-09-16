Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Alight to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Alight to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Alight in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set an overweight rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.
Alight Stock Performance
NYSE ALIT opened at $7.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.25. Alight has a 1 year low of $6.31 and a 1 year high of $12.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.59.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alight
About Alight
Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.
