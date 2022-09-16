Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

OMCL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Omnicell from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They set a buy rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Omnicell from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a market perform rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $155.33.

Omnicell stock opened at $95.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Omnicell has a 12-month low of $95.43 and a 12-month high of $187.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.65 and its 200 day moving average is $115.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 76.00, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.06.

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). Omnicell had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $331.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Omnicell will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total value of $1,443,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,539,520.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Omnicell news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.29, for a total transaction of $1,678,495.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,640,992.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total transaction of $1,443,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,049 shares in the company, valued at $33,539,520.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,287,245. 2.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMCL. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicell by 1,045.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 884,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,616,000 after purchasing an additional 807,348 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Omnicell by 255.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 617,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,367,000 after purchasing an additional 443,378 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicell by 12.5% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,691,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,011,000 after purchasing an additional 188,112 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 12.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,218,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,579,000 after buying an additional 135,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 8.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,136,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,187,000 after buying an additional 92,567 shares in the last quarter.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

