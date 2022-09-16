Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Now Covered by Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Health Catalyst from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Health Catalyst from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $29.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Health Catalyst from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $25.92.

Health Catalyst Trading Down 2.1 %

HCAT opened at $10.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.81 and its 200-day moving average is $17.28. The stock has a market cap of $598.12 million, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.23. Health Catalyst has a twelve month low of $10.21 and a twelve month high of $57.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Health Catalyst ( NASDAQ:HCAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $70.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.78 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 18.31% and a negative net margin of 54.64%. As a group, analysts forecast that Health Catalyst will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Duncan Gallagher acquired 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.69 per share, for a total transaction of $98,196.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,730.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,124,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,808,000 after purchasing an additional 936,784 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Health Catalyst by 360.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 980,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,203,000 after buying an additional 767,231 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Health Catalyst by 75.1% in the second quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 828,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,010,000 after buying an additional 355,470 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in Health Catalyst by 31.4% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,442,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,695,000 after buying an additional 345,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daventry Group LP acquired a new position in Health Catalyst in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

About Health Catalyst

(Get Rating)

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its offerings include data and analytics platform, a commercial-grade data and analytics platform for the healthcare sector; AI and data science, providing integration of AI into existing business intelligence tools, increasing analytics accuracy; population health management identifies improvement across the care continuum as well as actionable guidance for success and automated workflows; financial transformation providing costing and labor productivity insights and revenue capture; quality and safety improvement using clinical quality and patient safety data, analytics, and expert services; and national data ecosystem for thought leadership and mutual knowledge exchange to transform care delivery through next-gen insights.

