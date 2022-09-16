Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

SYNA has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded Synaptics from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Synaptics from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Synaptics from $220.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Synaptics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Synaptics from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $207.08.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNA opened at $108.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.50. Synaptics has a fifty-two week low of $107.11 and a fifty-two week high of $299.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.21 and a 200-day moving average of $151.20.

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $476.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.74 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 38.59% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synaptics will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Synaptics news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 8,188 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total transaction of $1,122,492.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,728.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Synaptics news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 8,188 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total transaction of $1,122,492.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,728.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,000 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.58, for a total value of $534,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,157,256.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,188 shares of company stock valued at $2,148,813 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYNA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,157 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 4th quarter valued at about $544,000. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,268 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,993,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 152,017 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,011,000 after acquiring an additional 37,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor product solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

