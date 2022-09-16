Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.
SYNA has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded Synaptics from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Synaptics from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Synaptics from $220.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Synaptics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Synaptics from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $207.08.
Synaptics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SYNA opened at $108.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.50. Synaptics has a fifty-two week low of $107.11 and a fifty-two week high of $299.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.21 and a 200-day moving average of $151.20.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Synaptics news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 8,188 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total transaction of $1,122,492.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,728.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Synaptics news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 8,188 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total transaction of $1,122,492.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,728.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,000 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.58, for a total value of $534,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,157,256.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,188 shares of company stock valued at $2,148,813 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synaptics
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYNA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,157 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 4th quarter valued at about $544,000. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,268 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,993,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 152,017 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,011,000 after acquiring an additional 37,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.
About Synaptics
Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor product solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.
