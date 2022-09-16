PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th.
PureCycle Technologies Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of PCT opened at $9.90 on Thursday. PureCycle Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.94 and a fifty-two week high of $14.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.63 and its 200-day moving average is $8.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 12.85 and a quick ratio of 12.85.
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PureCycle Technologies
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 8,544.0% in the 1st quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 8,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 8,544 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. 66.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About PureCycle Technologies
PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PureCycle Technologies (PCT)
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Why Medical Products Maker Repligen May Be A Potential Buy
- At 10%, Is Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Worth It?
- Investors Should Tune Into RF Industries
Receive News & Ratings for PureCycle Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureCycle Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.