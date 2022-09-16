International Zeolite Corp. (OTCMKTS:IZCFF) Short Interest Update

International Zeolite Corp. (OTCMKTS:IZCFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 287.5% from the August 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

International Zeolite Price Performance

IZCFF stock opened at $0.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 million, a P/E ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 0.99. International Zeolite has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.19.

Get International Zeolite alerts:

About International Zeolite

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

International Zeolite Corp. explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Development, and Retail and Commercial. The company also produces and distributes natural zeolite and zeolite-infused products for environment, livestock, and agriculture industries; and develops, markets, and sells industrial commercial products from the production of its properties, as well as supplies raw materials from third party suppliers.

Receive News & Ratings for International Zeolite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Zeolite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.