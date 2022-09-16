Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF) Short Interest Up 286.9% in August

Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,700 shares, a growth of 286.9% from the August 15th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Lumina Gold Price Performance

Lumina Gold stock opened at $0.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.37. Lumina Gold has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $0.53.

Lumina Gold Company Profile

Lumina Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos project consisting of ten mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,373 hectares located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.

