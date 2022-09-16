Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Price Target Cut to $35.00 by Analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Ascendiant Capital Markets to $35.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on TRIP. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Tripadvisor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Tripadvisor from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.44.
Tripadvisor Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of TRIP opened at $25.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Tripadvisor has a 52 week low of $16.87 and a 52 week high of $39.04.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Tripadvisor news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $412,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,882.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Tripadvisor
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRIP. Contour Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 1,376.9% during the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,935,400 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $52,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,352 shares during the last quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,129,000. Certares Opportunities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,720,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,724,663 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $101,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Tripadvisor in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,905,000. 92.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Tripadvisor
TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.
