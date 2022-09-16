Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Price Target Cut to $35.00 by Analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Ascendiant Capital Markets to $35.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TRIP. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Tripadvisor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Tripadvisor from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.44.

Shares of TRIP opened at $25.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Tripadvisor has a 52 week low of $16.87 and a 52 week high of $39.04.

Tripadvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The travel company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $417.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.82 million. Tripadvisor had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tripadvisor will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tripadvisor news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $412,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,882.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRIP. Contour Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 1,376.9% during the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,935,400 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $52,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,352 shares during the last quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,129,000. Certares Opportunities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,720,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,724,663 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $101,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Tripadvisor in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,905,000. 92.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.

