Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,900 shares, a growth of 285.0% from the August 15th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,391,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,716,000 after purchasing an additional 116,453 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the first quarter valued at about $441,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 124,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $504,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 8.0% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 236,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 17,495 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund alerts:

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Price Performance

NYSE ARDC opened at $12.69 on Friday. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a 52 week low of $11.79 and a 52 week high of $16.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.83 and a 200-day moving average of $13.30.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Announces Dividend

About Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.69%.

(Get Rating)

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.