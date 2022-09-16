Global Digital Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDSI) Short Interest Update

Global Digital Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, an increase of 290.6% from the August 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 556,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Global Digital Solutions Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS GDSI opened at $0.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01. Global Digital Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.04.
Global Digital Solutions Company Profile
