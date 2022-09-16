Global Digital Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDSI) Short Interest Update

Global Digital Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, an increase of 290.6% from the August 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 556,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GDSI opened at $0.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01. Global Digital Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.04.

Global Digital Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on providing security and technology solutions. It develops Pilot Assisted Landing System, which generates a host of new applications through landing trajectory optimization that provides safety margin against weather related hazardous conditions, such as wind shear, wake turbulence, icing, and low ceilings and fog.

