Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Given a $330.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a $330.00 price objective on Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MSFT. Barclays reduced their target price on Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $349.00 to $330.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $334.31.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $245.38 on Thursday. Microsoft has a twelve month low of $241.51 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $269.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $274.75.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1,316.7% in the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tobam lifted its position in Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

