The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

The LGL Group Stock Performance

NYSE LGL opened at $12.33 on Thursday. The LGL Group has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $15.15.

About The LGL Group

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers clock oscillators, VCXO, TCXO OCXO, and DOCXO devices; and radio frequency, microwave and millimeter wave filters, diplexers, and solid-state power amplifiers.

