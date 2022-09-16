Mabuchi Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MBUMY) Short Interest Update

Mabuchi Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MBUMY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 293.3% from the August 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Mabuchi Motor Price Performance

Shares of Mabuchi Motor stock opened at $7.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.15. Mabuchi Motor has a 52-week low of $6.34 and a 52-week high of $9.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mabuchi Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th.

About Mabuchi Motor

Mabuchi Motor Co, Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells small electric motors. It provides motors for use in automotive appliances, light electric vehicles, office equipment, precision and office equipment, home appliances and power tools, and car AV equipment; and brushless motors.

