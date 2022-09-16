Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) Short Interest Up 292.3% in August

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 292.3% from the August 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of IIF opened at $25.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.91. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund has a 52-week low of $21.57 and a 52-week high of $28.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IIF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 26,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 35,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. 50.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

