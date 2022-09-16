LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) Short Interest Update

LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,800 shares, a growth of 298.6% from the August 15th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 263,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Maxim Group cut their target price on LM Funding America to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

Get LM Funding America alerts:

LM Funding America Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of LM Funding America stock opened at $1.23 on Friday. LM Funding America has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $7.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.63.

Institutional Trading of LM Funding America

LM Funding America ( NASDAQ:LMFA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The financial services provider reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter. LM Funding America had a negative return on equity of 43.25% and a negative net margin of 1,385.84%. The firm had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LM Funding America stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.11% of LM Funding America as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 6.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LM Funding America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LM Funding America, Inc operates as a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois. The company offers funding to Associations by purchasing their rights under delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LM Funding America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LM Funding America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.