LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) Short Interest Update

LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,800 shares, a growth of 298.6% from the August 15th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 263,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Maxim Group cut their target price on LM Funding America to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.
LM Funding America Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of LM Funding America stock opened at $1.23 on Friday. LM Funding America has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $7.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.63.
Institutional Trading of LM Funding America
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LM Funding America stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.11% of LM Funding America as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 6.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
LM Funding America Company Profile
LM Funding America, Inc operates as a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois. The company offers funding to Associations by purchasing their rights under delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments.
