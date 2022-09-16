Short Interest in Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:MEDXF) Expands By 298.1%

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:MEDXF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 187,100 shares, an increase of 298.1% from the August 15th total of 47,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.5 days.

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on Medexus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS MEDXF opened at $1.43 on Friday. Medexus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $3.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.01.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. It focuses on the therapeutic areas comprising oncology, hematology, rheumatology, auto-immune diseases, and allergy. The company's primary products are Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with Hemophilia B; and Rupall, a prescription allergy medication.

