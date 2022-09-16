Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $824,000 Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WELL. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 97.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 97.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WELL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Welltower from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.29.

Welltower Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of WELL stock opened at $72.74 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.61 and a 1 year high of $99.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.65). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 274.16%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Stories

