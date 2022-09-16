Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $804,000 Holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC owned about 0.10% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $92,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVOG opened at $171.25 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $152.79 and a 12 month high of $219.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $174.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.62.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.