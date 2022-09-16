Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Position Cut by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 38,044 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Vale by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 5,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Vale by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 17,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in Vale by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vale by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vale by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. 19.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on VALE. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vale in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Vale from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.04.

Vale Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VALE opened at $13.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.11 and a 200-day moving average of $16.02. The company has a market capitalization of $59.92 billion, a PE ratio of 3.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.94. Vale S.A. has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.67 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 41.72%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vale Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.3907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 21.9%. Vale’s payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

