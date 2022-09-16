América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Stock Position Reduced by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lessened its position in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) by 47.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,637 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 43,507 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in América Móvil by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 28,719 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in América Móvil by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,368 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC raised its position in shares of América Móvil by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 149,294 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of América Móvil by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 15,360 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of América Móvil by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,406 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMX shares. Barclays dropped their price target on América Móvil from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup upgraded América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

AMX opened at $16.97 on Friday. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $16.83 and a 12 month high of $22.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $54.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.66.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). América Móvil had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The business had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.1964 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.84%.

América Móvil Company Profile

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

