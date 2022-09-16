Sawtooth Solutions LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,409 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,966,000 after buying an additional 36,408 shares in the last quarter. Financial Guidance Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $6,674,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $568,000. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,482,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 270.6% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 7,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,651 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $134.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $137.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.52. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $124.80 and a one year high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

