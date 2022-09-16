EP Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,927 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WWD. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Woodward by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Woodward in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Woodward by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Woodward in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Woodward by 1,142.9% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WWD. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Woodward in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut shares of Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Woodward from $117.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:WWD opened at $94.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Woodward, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.43 and a 1 year high of $129.12.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $614.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.04 million. Woodward had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.12%.

In related news, Director Paul Donovan bought 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.46 per share, for a total transaction of $101,706.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,706. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mary L. Petrovich sold 5,100 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.19, for a total transaction of $521,169.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,395 shares in the company, valued at $653,505.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Donovan purchased 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.46 per share, for a total transaction of $101,706.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,706. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 17,100 shares of company stock worth $1,622,371 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

