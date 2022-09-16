iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWR. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $68.70 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $62.28 and a 1-year high of $85.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.42.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

