iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Shares Sold by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICF. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,605,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,985,000 after acquiring an additional 153,657 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the first quarter worth about $9,344,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 22.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 592,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,097,000 after acquiring an additional 109,875 shares during the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,596,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 167.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 134,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,541,000 after acquiring an additional 84,125 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:ICF opened at $59.82 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.28. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $88.40 and a 12 month high of $104.37.

About iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

