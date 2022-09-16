EP Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $1.39 Million Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 4,500.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 588.5% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 35.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 95.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI set a $198.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on Extra Space Storage to $229.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.09.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

NYSE EXR opened at $186.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.76. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.70 and a 1-year high of $228.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.36%.

Extra Space Storage Profile

(Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.