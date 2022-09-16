Nicola T. Allais Sells 4,821 Shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Stock

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 4,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total transaction of $135,518.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,230.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

DoubleVerify Stock Performance

DV stock opened at $28.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 92.13 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.64 and its 200 day moving average is $24.03. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $17.22 and a one year high of $40.79.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $109.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.85 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 6.45%. Research analysts predict that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of DoubleVerify

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DV. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 30.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 42,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 9,833 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter valued at about $362,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 1.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 81,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter valued at about $2,051,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 32.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,229,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DV. TheStreet raised shares of DoubleVerify from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.62.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

