EP Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,312 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 130.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 656,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,373,000 after purchasing an additional 371,515 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 221,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,391,000 after purchasing an additional 22,544 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $2,091,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $57.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.77 and a 200 day moving average of $63.07. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

