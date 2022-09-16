EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 358 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $2,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 1,042.9% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on STLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $129.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.71.

Steel Dynamics Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $76.23 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.54 and a 52 week high of $100.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.22 and a 200 day moving average of $78.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.37.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 71.50%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 21.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.05%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

