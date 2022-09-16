Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) PT Lowered to $2,500.00 at Ascendiant Capital Markets

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Ascendiant Capital Markets to $2,500.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

BKNG has been the topic of several other reports. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,600.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,985.00 to $2,650.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Booking from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,390.00 to $2,270.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $2,550.37.

Booking Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $1,956.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $77.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.17, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.23. Booking has a 1-year low of $1,669.34 and a 1-year high of $2,715.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,910.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,046.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 62.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.55) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Booking will post 93.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total transaction of $1,594,552.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,565 shares in the company, valued at $101,126,519.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,102.00, for a total value of $630,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,969 shares in the company, valued at $12,546,838. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total value of $1,594,552.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,565 shares in the company, valued at $101,126,519.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Booking

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 15,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,994,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at $1,559,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

