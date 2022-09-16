The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $91.74 Million Holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 546,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,912 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 3.29% of Group 1 Automotive worth $91,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 3.4% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 5.4% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 98.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GPI shares. StockNews.com downgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 30th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $375.00 to $358.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $160.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE GPI opened at $159.98 on Friday. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $145.72 and a one year high of $212.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $176.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 4.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.41.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $12.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.56 by $1.44. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 44.73 EPS for the current year.

Group 1 Automotive Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is 4.01%.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.