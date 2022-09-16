Raymond James Raises Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Price Target to $25.00

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $14.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKRO opened at $26.53 on Tuesday. Akero Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $29.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $996.76 million, a PE ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.62 and its 200-day moving average is $11.99. The company has a current ratio of 6.90, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.08. Sell-side analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Catriona Yale sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total transaction of $1,099,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,255,366.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Catriona Yale sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total transaction of $1,099,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,255,366.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total value of $1,645,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,504,258.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 132,500 shares of company stock worth $3,622,875 in the last 90 days. 10.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Akero Therapeutics by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $37,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

