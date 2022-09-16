Arik W. Ruchim Buys 50,000 Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Stock

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) Director Arik W. Ruchim bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.89 per share, with a total value of $1,194,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,550,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,039,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

SIX stock opened at $23.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.18. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.80 and a fifty-two week high of $47.24.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.48). Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $435.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 472.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 102,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after acquiring an additional 84,554 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 76,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 8,444 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. 92.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on SIX shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Friday, September 9th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Citigroup lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.91.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

