Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Now Covered by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Braze from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Braze from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Braze from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Braze from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.00.

Braze Stock Performance

Shares of BRZE opened at $35.38 on Tuesday. Braze has a twelve month low of $27.09 and a twelve month high of $98.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.73.

Insider Activity

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. Braze had a negative net margin of 41.54% and a negative return on equity of 40.69%. The company had revenue of $86.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.16 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Braze will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Jonathan Hyman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $861,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,610.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Jonathan Hyman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 165,848 shares of company stock valued at $7,171,451. 32.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Braze

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRZE. ICONIQ Capital LLC lifted its position in Braze by 134.2% during the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 7,206,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,839,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128,680 shares during the period. Interwest Venture Management Co. bought a new stake in Braze during the first quarter worth about $140,758,000. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new position in Braze during the fourth quarter worth about $134,674,000. Spark Growth Management Partners II LLC acquired a new position in Braze during the first quarter worth about $55,888,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Braze during the fourth quarter worth about $68,082,000. Institutional investors own 39.38% of the company’s stock.

About Braze

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

