Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Insider Sells $973,854.88 in Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) insider Barbara Messing sold 21,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $973,854.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,936 shares in the company, valued at $6,888,237.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Roblox Stock Performance

NYSE RBLX opened at $43.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.63 and its 200-day moving average is $38.88. Roblox Co. has a 12-month low of $21.65 and a 12-month high of $141.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.79 and a beta of 1.89.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.11% and a negative return on equity of 95.60%. The business had revenue of $639.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Roblox

RBLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Roblox from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roblox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Roblox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Roblox by 412.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Roblox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roblox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Roblox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Further Reading

