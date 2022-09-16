Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Insider Sells $973,854.88 in Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLXGet Rating) insider Barbara Messing sold 21,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $973,854.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,936 shares in the company, valued at $6,888,237.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE RBLX opened at $43.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.63 and its 200-day moving average is $38.88. Roblox Co. has a 12-month low of $21.65 and a 12-month high of $141.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.79 and a beta of 1.89.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLXGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.11% and a negative return on equity of 95.60%. The business had revenue of $639.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

RBLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Roblox from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roblox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Roblox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Roblox by 412.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Roblox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roblox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Roblox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

