Zachary Kirkhorn Sells 3,750 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $1,127,212.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,946,838.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $303.75 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.86 and a 12 month high of $414.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $944.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $279.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.34.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $16.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,171,982 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $70,229,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723,410 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,465,720 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,309,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,579 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,233,086 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,584,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,687 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,571,554 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $14,302,749,000 after acquiring an additional 401,615 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,774,479 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,455,380,000 after acquiring an additional 216,282 shares during the period. 43.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSLA. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $271.67 to $293.67 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $273.33 to $276.67 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Tesla to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Tesla to $383.33 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $281.77.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

