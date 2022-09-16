Wedbush Boosts Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target to $92.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Wedbush from $86.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential downside of 0.24% from the stock’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.39 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Starbucks from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Starbucks from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.43.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $92.22 on Wednesday. Starbucks has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $117.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.49. The company has a market capitalization of $105.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Starbucks

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,414,654 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,225,691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733,608 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,645,766,000 after acquiring an additional 7,672,037 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,495,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,672,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,721 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,440,456 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,385,035,000 after acquiring an additional 331,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,598,025 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,038,753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

