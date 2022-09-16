Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 64.0% from the August 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Acerinox Price Performance

Acerinox stock opened at $4.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.54. Acerinox has a 1-year low of $4.08 and a 1-year high of $7.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ANIOY. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Acerinox from €13.30 ($13.57) to €13.50 ($13.78) in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Acerinox in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Acerinox Company Profile

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, Oceania, and Europe. The company offers flat products, including coil cold rollings, hot rolled and black coils, teardrop steel or coils, and hot and cold rolled sheets, as well as roughing materials, discs, billets, and plates.

