Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Upgraded by Citigroup to Buy

Citigroup upgraded shares of Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TATYY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Tate & Lyle from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Tate & Lyle from GBX 940 ($11.36) to GBX 980 ($11.84) in a research report on Friday, June 10th.

Tate & Lyle Stock Up 4.4 %

TATYY opened at $32.61 on Thursday. Tate & Lyle has a 12-month low of $31.23 and a 12-month high of $62.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.01.

Tate & Lyle Cuts Dividend

Tate & Lyle Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.5652 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.95%.

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

