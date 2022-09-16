BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Upgraded by HSBC to Buy

HSBC upgraded shares of BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

BTGOF has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised BT Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank cut BT Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on BT Group from GBX 290 ($3.50) to GBX 285 ($3.44) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of BT Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $211.43.

Get BT Group alerts:

BT Group Price Performance

BTGOF stock opened at $1.60 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.18. BT Group has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $2.71.

About BT Group

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Global, and Openreach segments. The Consumer segment offers landline, mobile, broadband, and TV services under the BT, EE, and Plusnet brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.